Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

7 Expert-Backed Rules to Follow to Understand Customer Needs

User research is a complex, tedious process. Follow these seven helpful rules to set up your research for success, backed by 10 years of practical research experience.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

User research is an essential foundation for understanding customers' needs. Its insights should inform every decision made about the product and the business, as well as fuel new business ideas. Research can be conducted at any stage of product development, from early concept to post-launch.

However, research is a complex process where it's easy to get lost, go over budget and not achieve expected outcomes. This is especially true for startups that operate in a rapid growth environment. To set up user research for success, entrepreneurs can follow these seven practical rules.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

James Cameron Wants to End Debate Over Jack's Death in 'Titanic'

Steve Huff

Business News

A Roomba Recorded a Woman Using the Bathroom, and the Pictures Wound Up on Social Media. Could That Happen to You?

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Real Estate

How This Technology Will Transform Commercial Real Estate in 2023

Bogdan Nicoara

Bogdan Nicoara

Read More