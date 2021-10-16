Lisa Dziuba

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of Marketing

Lisa Dziuba is a marketing leader and head of marketing at WeLoveNoCode. She is a former head of marketing and community at Abstract SDK. Prior to that, she co-founded Flawless, a development startup, which was later acquired by Abstract. She also made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

User Experience

How to Increase User Empathy and Build Better Products

Live your customer's experience to ensure you're putting out valuable products that continue to deliver.

