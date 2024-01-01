This is a subscriber-only article.

Save 33% on Entrepreneur+ during our New Year’s Sale
Use Code NEWYEAR33 at checkout.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

A 10% Conversion Rate Could Boost Your Revenue by 50%. Here's How to Take Advantage. Revenues are often the uppermost metrics businesses use to assess success, but I'd argue there is an even better unit of measure: missed sales opportunities and the reasons why.

By George Deeb

Key Takeaways

  • Increasing a sales conversion rate even slightly can have dramatic revenue/profit impacts.
  • Tracking where and how potential sales are lost requires an awareness of both internal and external factors, including those seemingly out of your control.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's common to close approximately 20% of leads and lose 80%. What's frequently overlooked in the search for growth, however, is that increasing that conversion rate by just 10% can be the equivalent of increasing revenues by no less than 50%. That's why, in my experience, a rigorous analysis of lost opportunities is among the most pivotal steps to consider when a change in strategy is needed.

Typical reasons for lost revenue

Some missed sales are directly related to the selling company, including the product and its pricing and marketing. Some are related to buyers' companies, including having management approval and budgets in place. Some are related to individuals involved in a transaction, including salespeople, the buyer at a customer's company or some other middlemen. Finally, some are related to entirely external factors, including competition and economic conditions. The key is figuring out which of these is/are the reason you lost each opportunity, and then putting detailed actions into place to address each.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Sales Growth Strategies Marketing Increasing Conversions Revenue Data Analysis Premium

Most Popular

See all
Collaboration

You Can Craft a Passion-Driven Success Story with the Proper Business Partners. Here's How.

Discover how rejecting misaligned opportunities and forging strategic partnerships based on passion and values can lead to a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey.

By Ron Lieback
Personal Finance

This Tool Can Help You Make a Killing in the Stock Market

Get invaluable investment education for an extra $20 off.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

10 Behaviors People Find Condescending

From calling people 'chief' to saying you 'actually' like someone's idea, here are some patronizing behaviors to avoid.

By Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate a Growth Mindset and Turn Challenges into Opportunities

Your next business challenge could just be a huge opportunity in disguise.

By Jonathan Herrick
Growing a Business

Start The Year Strong — Adopt These 9 Money-Making Habits for Entrepreneurial Success in 2024

An entrepreneur of 20-plus years reveals his 9 money-making habits to keep growing his business year after year.

By Gene Marks
Science & Technology

The Top 4 Most Bankable AI Skills You Need to Succeed in 2024

If you don't foster these four skills, you and your business will be replaced by AI in 2024.

By Ben Angel