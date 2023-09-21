Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Do Unplug Days Lead to Productivity? The Answer May Surprise You. Unplug Day are days when companies give employees the freedom to step away from their desks, attend zero meetings, and even take the day off entirely. This emerging trend is designed to combat burnout and promote work-life balance, and thus boost productivity.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Key Takeaways

  • Are "Unplug Days" just a trend?
  • What are the benefits?
  • What does this mean for the future of work?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Welcome to the future of work, where the traditional 9-to-5 is being replaced by flexible schedules, remote work and now, "Unplug Days." These are days when companies give employees the freedom to step away from their desks, attend zero meetings, and even take the day off entirely. This emerging trend is designed to combat burnout and promote work-life balance, and thus boost productivity. But does it really work?

The psychological benefits: More than just a day off

At first glance, Unplug Days may seem like a glorified day off. However, the psychological impact is far more profound. These days serve as a mental "reset button," allowing employees to recharge and refocus. The absence of meetings and deadlines creates a low-pressure environment, fostering creativity and innovation. Employees return to work with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to tackle challenges with fresh perspectives.

