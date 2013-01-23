Flash Sale! 25% Off Entrepreneur+

How 5 Successful Entrepreneurs Bounced Back After Failure From stolen inventory to legal woes these five fearless 'treps clawed their way back from disaster.

By Jennifer Wang

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Failure is a part of life, and maybe even a bigger part of business. If fear of failure is holding you back, take inspiration from the stories of these successful entrepreneurs who have bounced back after major failures.

From I Can Haz Cheezburger's Ben Huh's first failed dot com to Frank Jadhavji of electronic deal site Just Deals.com dealing with $300,000 in stolen merchandise, these five entrepreneurs had the guts to get up and try again.

Ben Huh, founder of Seattle-based Cheezburger
Ben Huh
Founder of Seattle-based Cheezburger
Rob Kramer, co-founder and CEO of HipSwap
Rob Kramer
Co-founder and CEO of HipSwap
Nihal Mehta, CEO and co-founder of LocalResponse
Nihal Mehta
CEO and co-founder of LocalResponse
Kathryn Minshew, CEO and co-founder of The Muse
Kathryn Minshew
CEO and co-founder of The Muse
Frank Jadhavji, co-founder and interim CEO of JustDeals.com
Frank Jadhavji
Co-founder and interim CEO of JustDeals.com

