Success and growth can leave a company's purpose muddy or pulled into multiple directions. Even when things change, or you are unsure why you do what you do, here's how to stick to your deeper purpose.

As businesses grow, many entrepreneurs worry about losing touch with their company's original purpose — its soul, if you will. Harvard Business School professor Ranjay Gulati wanted to understand the problem better, so he interviewed 65 CEOs of fast-growth ventures.

"I came to realize very quickly that there's a tension between wanting to be grown up and big, but not losing that entrepreneurial spirit," he said. "I found many of them lamenting 'the good old days.'"