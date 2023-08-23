Discover the winning strategies employed by successful online merchants to create an exceptional buyer experience that encourages customer loyalty and drives repeat business.

In today's hyper-competitive e-commerce landscape, creating a seamless and personalized buyer experience is essential for fostering customer loyalty. As an online entrepreneur, you're not just selling products, you're selling an experience.

Successful online merchants must step into their customers' shoes and dive into every aspect of their business—from discovery to checkout to shipping—to ensure a seamless buyer journey.

One person who knows a thing or two about the strategies that power the ultimate online buying experience is Airon White, Senior Manager of Product Marketing at BigCommerce. As a leading ecommerce platform for mid-market and enterprise merchants, BigCommerce boasts a robust partner network of agencies and specialized technical experts that contribute to their platform's exceptional capabilities, spanning shipping, personalization, payments and more.

From leveraging automation to optimizing shipping and everything in between, here are White's best tips for getting the buyer experience right and creating loyal customers who keep coming back.

Convert by knowing your audience.

The path to conversion begins with truly understanding your audience. By aligning with their needs and preferences, you can create a buyer experience that resonates.

One way to do this is by promoting your business where your audience is most active. If they're on specific social media platforms, consider leveraging those channels for organic content, product reviews, and sales. Explore different tactics, see what works, and adjust your strategy.

Testing, as emphasized by White, also uncovers hidden potential. "Nobody will buy from you if they don't know you exist," she asserts. Businesses can establish meaningful connections and enhance brand visibility by diversifying channels and engaging customers where they are most active.

White underscores the importance of testing different platforms to also discover untapped potential with audiences you may not have considered. Testing different channels and audiences can diversify your reach and refine your marketing strategies accordingly. "Don't be afraid to be bold," she says.

Balance personalization and automation.

"Customers want to connect. They want to find a personalized experience. And merchants should want to make the person interacting with their website feel seen," White explains.

Personalization is a powerful tool for creating a connection with your customers. Every touchpoint matters, from personalized notifications to product recommendations based on purchase history. Whether through tailored product descriptions, personalized storefront messaging, or email marketing campaigns, your goal should be to make customers feel understood and catered to.

While prioritizing personalization, merchants can still leverage automation to enhance efficiency without compromising the personalized customer experience.

"Using personalization and automation is also a great way to connect with customers after they've made a purchase" White emphasizes. BigCommerce offers transactional email templates for expressing gratitude and sharing shipping updates. As White suggests, crafting compelling email marketing strategies encourages customers to return for future purchases.

Chatbot integration can also streamline support, offering a blend of automation and personalized assistance.

Create a smooth checkout process.

There are any number of ways online merchants can help improve their checkout process. One important way is by offering multiple payment options. It's not just a convenience — it's a conversion booster.

From including a wallet button for quick, easy conversions to PayPal to cryptocurrencies and buy-now-pay-later services, payment flexibility is the name of the game.

Optimize the customer journey.

Your online storefront is your digital flagship store. It should be inviting, easy to navigate, and engaging.

White recommends using filters and facets to refine searches and showcase products effectively. Experiment with layouts and optimize for mobile browsing, as many customers shop via smartphones.

BigCommerce empowers merchants with tools for intuitive storefront design, including drag-and-drop interfaces and seamless integration with existing websites to achieve your ideal user experience.

Partner for success with shipping.

Shipping plays a crucial role in the buyer experience. And the right partnership with shipping providers can make or break your brand's reputation.

Utilizing platforms like BigCommerce can help facilitate relationships with various shipping partners, tailoring your shipping solutions to different needs. From freight shipping to international tax integration, utilizing the right partner for your online store ensures timely and hassle-free deliveries and a seamless experience for both you and your customers.

Getting the buyer experience right isn't just about selling products — it's about creating a memorable, seamless journey for your customers. By implementing these strategies and utilizing the right platforms, you're empowered to make a buyer experience that fosters loyalty and drives repeat business — because satisfied customers are the ultimate brand advocates.

