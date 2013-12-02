"Follow the passion; don't follow the dollar," says CEO Harry Herington.

Q: How do I know it's time to break up with a client?

A: Say what? Why would any entrepreneur turn away a surefire revenue stream? Harry Herington can answer that one.

Last year, as chairman and CEO of Olathe, Kan.-based NIC, which helps government agencies conduct online transactions, Herington walked away from a $7 million contract with the firm's second-largest client, the state of Virginia.