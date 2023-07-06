There are some key aspects of portfolio building you need to get right if you want to get clients and make a profit. This freelancer expert shares his insights that uncomplicate the process and help you turn your website into a client converter tool.

As a freelancer, your goal is to make money and get clients. How do you do that? You'll need a good portfolio website. But what's a "good" portfolio? That's where many freelancers mess up.

Too many freelancers focus on how the site looks, how clever the language is, or how to display the work they've done. But that misses the point, says Preston Lee, founder of the freelancer resource platform Millo.co.