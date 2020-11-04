Lessons from Mikki Williams who has survived two major tragedies and is an object lesson in endurance.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As we try to regain our footing during the pandemic, what can we learn from people who have reinvented themselves from the ashes of distress? How can we pick ourselves up in a world gone askew?

Motivational speaker Mikki Williams, 77, has suffered two tragedies during her career. At 29, she lost her husband who died in a car accident. A mom without a job, she was left with only $25,000 and a two-year-old son to raise. At 50, she suffered another crippling loss after being embezzled out of her six-figure life savings.

