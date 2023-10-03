Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
You're the Reason Your Sales Reps Quit. Here's What to Do About It. Turnover is a crushing problem for sales teams. Here's how you're contributing and what to do about it.

By David Kreiger

Key Takeaways

  • Unrealistic quotas and inadequate training and support are driving salespeople into the arms of employers who train well and have realistic goals.
  • Sales leaders can do the following things to tackle the high churn rate among sales teams.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Post-pandemic, the global economy has endured turbulent waters, encountering high inflation, increased turnover rates and continuously shifting employee preferences across various sectors.

The sales sector especially has struggled, with leaders battling more than ever to retain talent in an industry infamous for its high turnover. Losing trained reps every 18 months and hiring fresh blood to ramp up sales is neither cheap nor sustainable. Attrition undercuts performance and cuts deeply into revenue.

Many organizations are resigned to the reality of constant turnover and attempt to make the best of it by pushing sales professionals to produce maximum results during their brief employment. However, recent sales development reports prove otherwise: Turnover is not inescapable, and sales leaders play a huge role in reducing attrition.

