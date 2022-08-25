Sharon Chuter was running away from something — fast — when she decided to launch her own inclusive, Black-owned cosmetics company, UOMA Beauty, in 2019.

Luis Trujillo

She was running from the beauty industry's open secret: It caters primarily to women, but the conglomerates that dominate the market have historically been helmed by white men, a structure she calls traumatic to women and people of color — and one she's working hard to dismantle, disrupt and transform.