For Subscribers

Testing the Waters

Want to get an idea of how prospective employees may perform on the job? Use a situational interview, and take them on a test run.

By Chris Penttila

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Kim Lopez was looking to hire a director of strategicpartnerships last year, she gave the most promising candidate onelast hurdle to jump: Develop and lead a partnership strategysession involving Lopez and her executive team-a task thesuccessful applicant would do on the job. The candidate prepared astellar presentation and handled the brainstorming sessionconfidently and diplomatically. He got the job.

"We wanted to know we had somebody who could think, andthat's hard to discover in the interview," says Lopez, 37,CEO of Remedy Interactive Inc., a 4-year-old ergonomicssoftware company in Sausalito, California, with 12 employees.Today, the company, which helps clients such as GE, Intel and Visastreamline their ergonomic programs, is incorporating the ideasfrom that presentation into its business strategies.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

AI 'Godfather' Quits His Job at Google Warning of 'Scary' Outcomes

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, is concerned about what will happen if AI gets into the wrong hands.

By Jonathan Small

Living

Are You Too Trusting? A Psychologist Reveals 3 Signs You Should Walk Away From Someone — Fast.

Constance Dierickx, Ph.D., says it's tempting to rely on others when you're under stress — but it can be a big mistake.

By Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growing a Business

What Thomas Edison, Sarah Michelle Gellar and T.J. Maxx Can Teach You About Savvy Entrepreneurship

Among the lessons below: the brilliance of a "treasure hunt merchandising philosophy."

By Jason Feifer

Career

How Long Should a Cover Letter Be in 2023?

This article explores the ideal cover letter length and provides tips for creating an engaging, easy-to-read document for your next interview.

By Entrepreneur Staff