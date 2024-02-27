This story originally appeared on Under 30 CEO

What is the most challenging element of running a startup? For many, it's the fear of the unknown.

Will your business get off the ground, or will it be a failure? What will you be doing in the next year or two years?

This fear stems from the fact that running a successful startup is incredibly hard. It's estimated that approximately 90% of startups fail, and 20% fail within the first year. Don't take these stats as motivation to walk away from your business idea before it starts. Small startups often fail because business owners don't take the correct approach.