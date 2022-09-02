Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Starting a Business? You Should Already Be Thinking About Your Exit Strategy. Here's Why.

Planning for a profitable sale should start even before you open your company.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Right from the start, even before you've hung up your open sign, you should be looking ahead to the day you sell your company (for a nice big profit, of course). It's a fact you must face because you will have to exit someday. Everyone does. Will you control that exit or let fate control it?

The truth is that most owners do not sell according to a strategic plan. I certainly didn't.

Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.

Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes with an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

'Tolkien is Turning in His Grave': Elon Musk Slams Jeff Bezos' Latest Project

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

Choose Your Words Carefully to Transform Your Mindset (and Your Success)

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More