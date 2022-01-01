Signing out of account, Standby...
Jessica Fialkovich
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder and President of Exit Factor
Jessica Fialkovich is a business exit expert, author, speaker and founder of Exit Factor, which gives business owners the tools to increase the profitability, efficiency and ultimately the value of their companies when they are ready to sell.
Follow Jessica Fialkovich on Social
Latest
Starting a Business? You Should Already Be Thinking About Your Exit Strategy. Here's Why.
Planning for a profitable sale should start even before you open your company.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Robert Tuchman
Host of How Success Happens
-
Stephen Day
Chief Procurement Officer of Kantar
-
Syed Balkhi
Entrepreneur, Growth Hacker and Marketer
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Ken Wisnefski
Serial Entrepreneur