Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In business, managing with a steady eye on efficiency is pivotal, of course, yet I have seen a great many operations carrying unrecognized burdens — from being overstaffed to spending too much for services, from poorly investing sales and marketing dollars and operating too many divisions to focusing on channels that don't have a material payback.

How to assess your own enterprise — particularly with respect to growth prospects — in order to determine if there's pruning to be done.

Types of dead weight