Dead Weight Expenses Are Costing Your Small Business. Here's What to Watch for — And How to Cut Them Small businesses in particular can't afford to be poorly investing limited cash.

By George Deeb

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In business, managing with a steady eye on efficiency is pivotal, of course, yet I have seen a great many operations carrying unrecognized burdens — from being overstaffed to spending too much for services, from poorly investing sales and marketing dollars and operating too many divisions to focusing on channels that don't have a material payback.

How to assess your own enterprise — particularly with respect to growth prospects — in order to determine if there's pruning to be done.

Types of dead weight