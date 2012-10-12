The Esquire guy on what to say when you have no idea what you are talking about.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What we're talking about is what happens when we're forced to talk about things we don't fully understand. Because talking about things we don't fully understand is required all the time in business. It's required in meetings. It's required in interviews. It's required during panel discussions. It's required when we're muttering at our reflection in the mirror at the end of a long day.

Along with any professional conversation comes a certain amount of bullshit. It is so fundamental to the business world that to condemn it would be to shake the very foundations of enterprise. (Note: The preceding sentence is an example of hyperbolic yet ultimately harmless bullshit.)