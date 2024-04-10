If you are trying to promote your new product or service, there's a simple yet effective way to stand out from the rest.

Everyone knows that podcasts can be a great way to gain attention. When you appear as a guest, you're reaching a new audience — and hopefully interesting those people in your products or services.

But to really drive business, you must appear on the right podcasts. And sometimes, the right podcasts for you might seem counterintuitive.

Related: The Brand Whiz Behind Sun Bum Is Famous For Making Boring Products Fun. Then, This One Stumped Him.