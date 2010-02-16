This is a subscriber-only article.

The Commodification of the Exit Row For some airlines, exit-row seating is being included in their a la carte offerings.

By Jennifer Wang

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For This They Charge $25?

Here's what the exit-row extra bucks get you. It's not all good.

More legroom--an additional 3 to 5 inches, depending on the carrier--plus, sometimes the row in front of you doesn't recline.

Armrests don't always fold up.Tray tables are often unwieldy and folded into armrests.

The actual seat can be smaller than other seats--that is, shorter from your hips to your knees--to allow more room in the exit "aisle."

In an emergency, you're in the hot seat.
Whoever said the best things in life are free never flew coach. Economy-class passengers have waved goodbye to free snacks, free checked bags and, increasingly, free exit-row seating.

