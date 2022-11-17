Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holiday shopping drive is upon us. Is your Amazon business all set? Keep in mind that Q4 differs from any other time of the year — for consumers and eCommerce sellers alike. Between the , shoppers will be online, purchasing gifts and splashing out more than during any other time of the year. As an Amazon seller, it's important to make sure you are ready for a wave of buyers looking for gifts on Amazon this holiday season. Here are six tips to help you succeed:

1. Estimate Q4 sales to order inventory

Sales estimation is essential to run a profitable Amazon business, especially this time of the year. However, you will incur extra storage costs when experiencing inventory abundance. That is why you should try to be exact in your calculations. Here are some ways you can come up with an accurate estimate: