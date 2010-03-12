Don't forget these new tax changes when you prepare your 2009 returns.

It's that time of year when you need to break out the calculator, sharpen your proverbial pencil and boot up that new tax software--or at least dial up your accountant. Here's a roundup of a few changes to the tax code that you need to know, courtesy of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.





New From the SBA

President Obama recently announced two new Small Business Administration lending initiatives designed to ease the economic burden on small businesses. Some key facts:



. Expanded working capital:

An initiative that temporarily increases the cap on SBA Express loans from $350,000 to $1 million.



. Refinancing real estate:

This expands the SBA's 504/Certified Development Company program temporarily to support refinancing for small- business owner-occupied commercial real estate loans that are maturing in the next few years.