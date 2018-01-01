Jennifer Lawler

Growth Strategies
Put Your Customers to Work for You
Client referral incentives can be a valuable and inexpensive way to build a business.
Leadership
The Real Cost of Workplace Conflict
We reveal how much office drama cuts into your bottom line.
Starting a Business
The Next Mission: Autonomy
Some veterans are discovering that the rigid life of the military can be the ideal preparation for the freedom of entrepreneurship.
Finance
From Debit to Credit
Turn the tables on business costs and look for creative ways to eke out a little revenue.
Finance
Three Last-Minute Tax Deductions
Don't forget these new tax changes when you prepare your 2009 returns.
Growth Strategies
The Logic of Thirds
How tapping into third-party logistics companies can help save you money
Starting a Business
Rewarding the Repeaters
Loyalty programs can keep your best customers coming back for more.
Finance
Rev Up Your Own Stimulus Plan
Entrepreneurs are acting now to prepare for the economic upswing.
Marketing
Do the Math on Discounts
What small-business owners should know before slashing prices.
Finance
Who's Got Your Back?
Showdown: Money manager Jim Cramer vs. financial advisor Suze Orman.
Starting a Business
Test Your Structural Integrity
Why your business structure could be eating away at your company's bottom line
Starting a Business
Are You Loan Worthy?
Just because the economy has dried up some sources of funding doesn't mean there aren't alternatives.