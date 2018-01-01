Jennifer Lawler

More From Jennifer Lawler

Put Your Customers to Work for You
Growth Strategies

Put Your Customers to Work for You

Client referral incentives can be a valuable and inexpensive way to build a business.
2 min read
The Real Cost of Workplace Conflict
Leadership

The Real Cost of Workplace Conflict

We reveal how much office drama cuts into your bottom line.
8 min read
The Next Mission: Autonomy
Starting a Business

The Next Mission: Autonomy

Some veterans are discovering that the rigid life of the military can be the ideal preparation for the freedom of entrepreneurship.
6 min read
From Debit to Credit
Finance

From Debit to Credit

Turn the tables on business costs and look for creative ways to eke out a little revenue.
2 min read
Three Last-Minute Tax Deductions
Finance

Three Last-Minute Tax Deductions

Don't forget these new tax changes when you prepare your 2009 returns.
3 min read
The Logic of Thirds
Growth Strategies

The Logic of Thirds

How tapping into third-party logistics companies can help save you money
2 min read
Rewarding the Repeaters
Starting a Business

Rewarding the Repeaters

Loyalty programs can keep your best customers coming back for more.
2 min read
Rev Up Your Own Stimulus Plan
Finance

Rev Up Your Own Stimulus Plan

Entrepreneurs are acting now to prepare for the economic upswing.
3 min read
Do the Math on Discounts
Marketing

Do the Math on Discounts

What small-business owners should know before slashing prices.
2 min read
Who's Got Your Back?
Finance

Who's Got Your Back?

Showdown: Money manager Jim Cramer vs. financial advisor Suze Orman.
2 min read
Test Your Structural Integrity
Starting a Business

Test Your Structural Integrity

Why your business structure could be eating away at your company's bottom line
4 min read
Are You Loan Worthy?
Starting a Business

Are You Loan Worthy?

Just because the economy has dried up some sources of funding doesn't mean there aren't alternatives.
4 min read
