When I Start to Get Overwhelmed With Work, I Look at This Postcard of Earth

One founder shares what helps her keep things in perspective.

By Kathleen Futrell

Courtesy of Kathleen Futrell

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Early in my career, I was easily overwhelmed. I over­extended myself, and soon my responsibilities and commitments and ambitions piled up into this mass that felt unfathomably large — until, one day, my manager gave me something that is still on the bulletin board over my desk 26 years later, even as I've now transformed my career: It's a postcard picture of Earth.

