Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Yes, You Can Use AI for Marketing. But Don't Forget About the Benefit of Human Touch. Artificial intelligence might have changed the rules, but the game's essentials are the same: Let new tools amplify your voice and target better — just ensure that it's always your unique and personal story they're telling.

By Gaurav Gurbaxani

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's no denying it: A fast-changing and often dizzying component of any digital marketing program is now artificial Intelligence. In assessing this reality, I've found it possible, and empowering, to keep my traditional marketing boots laced up — I just equip them with AI-powered rocket boosters. Because, though breakthrough tech might be altering aspects of this work, let's be clear: the heart and soul of the marketing mission… that's still all human.

Imagine you've been working out in an old-school gym. Simple weights, classic routines and sweat. Now, imagine you're handed this super-cool sci-fi exoskeleton, and are suddenly bench-pressing buses and doing squats with elephants on your back. That's akin to the difference AI brought to my digital marketing workout — it supercharged everything — but (and this is key), it's still me deciding where and when to flex those abilities. The exoskeleton might add muscle, but the workout itself is still a personal effort.

Remember the days of content creation when it felt like playing darts in the dark? Sometimes you hit, sometimes you missed and sometimes you just heard a cat screech in the distance. Then AI strutted onto the scene, and with its right nudge and prompt, it was like turning on the lights: The board's the same, as are the darts, but you're suddenly hitting bullseyes more often than not.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Marketing Technology Storytelling Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Passive Income 101: A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth on Autopilot

Unveiling the power of passive income for everyone.

By David Bitton
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Airline Industry Executives Warn of Prolonged Air Travel Disruptions—For At Least Another 5 Years

On Tuesday, airline executives gathered in Washington D.C. for the Global Aerospace Summit held by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'This Is a Terrible Day': Delta, American Express Limiting Access to Sky Clubs, Customers Lament 'Brutal' and 'Outrageous' Changes

Delta currently operates more than 50 Delta Sky Clubs around the country.

By Emily Rella
Business Plans

4 Strategies for Creating a Compelling Business Plan That Actually Attracts Investors — and Secures Funding

More than a mere task, read on to learn how crafting a business plan is an opportunity to articulate your business's true potential.

By Mark Hauser
Growing a Business

11 Common Email Marketing Mistakes (and How to Fix Them)

How to avoid sabotaging your own success by identifying some of the most common email marketing mistakes.

By Liviu Tanase