This story appears in the October 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As told to Ashlea Halpern by Tom Morgan of The Adventurists.

I was studying abroad in the Czech Republic in 2001, majoring in art, which is a degree in how to be unemployed. I had a lot of free time. My buddy Jewels and I bought an old car and tried to think of the stupidest place we could drive to, which was Mongolia. We set off without spare clothes or preparation, kind of deliberately. I think we had a packet of cheese, some smokes, and a hunting knife. We never reached Mongolia; the Iranians thought we were smelly and wouldn't let us in. But we had a lot of fun, and the trip inspired my idea for the Mongol Rally.

Related: What Running a Tour Company in North Korea Taught This Founder About Customer Service