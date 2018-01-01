Ashlea Halpern

Entrepreneur Contributor

This Multi-Millionaire Founder Drove an Uber to Learn About Customer Service
This Multi-Millionaire Founder Drove an Uber to Learn About Customer Service

The details matter.
How This Introvert Founder Became a Billion-Dollar Leader
How This Introvert Founder Became a Billion-Dollar Leader

The key is compassion and energy.
Why Tyra Banks Cold-Called Zappos's Tony Hsieh
Why Tyra Banks Cold-Called Zappos's Tony Hsieh

Never stop learning.
Want to Open a Coffee Shop? Keep These Owners' Tips in Mind.
Want to Open a Coffee Shop? Keep These Owners' Tips in Mind.

You can cash in on caffeine addictions -- if you're savvy.
The Important Pivot That Built This One-of-a-Kind Travel Marketplace
The Important Pivot That Built This One-of-a-Kind Travel Marketplace

She sought to solve one problem, but discovered a bigger one in the process.
What 70 Airbnb Stays Can Teach Anyone About Running Any Business
What 70 Airbnb Stays Can Teach Anyone About Running Any Business

Anticipate needs, don't lose your cool, and manage expectations, just to start.
How To Make Money In Trendy Businesses-And Survive When The Trend Ends
How To Make Money In Trendy Businesses-And Survive When The Trend Ends

It takes a mix of strategy, luck and conviction.
Want to Open a Vintage Shop? Experts Share Their Secrets.
Want to Open a Vintage Shop? Experts Share Their Secrets.

Sales at thrift shops are growing every year. Get in on the growth.
Hemingways' Car Trouble Sparked a Travel Guide Business For This Writer
Hemingways' Car Trouble Sparked a Travel Guide Business For This Writer

He's creating the guides he'd always wanted.
What Running a Tour Company in North Korea Taught This Founder About Customer Service
What Running a Tour Company in North Korea Taught This Founder About Customer Service

Travel can spark unexpected businesses, and Andrea Lee started hers after a pleasant trip to… North Korea? Her story, as told to Ashlea Halpern.
Why This Travel CEO Wants His Customers to Take Giant Risks
Why This Travel CEO Wants His Customers to Take Giant Risks

Traveling can spark unexpected businesses-and Tom Morgan started his after a failed trip to Mongolia.
Want to Open a Bakery? Keep These Expert Tips in Mind.
Want to Open a Bakery? Keep These Expert Tips in Mind.

Be prepared: The work isn't always as sweet as the product.
Want to Run a Pet Café? These Founders' Tips Can Help.
Want to Run a Pet Café? These Founders' Tips Can Help.

Learn how these entrepreneurs have combined their love of pets with their passion for the community.
A Vat of Ink Inspired This Craft Ecommerce Company
A Vat of Ink Inspired This Craft Ecommerce Company

Lauren K. Lancy started her business after a colorful trip to Thailand.
Want to Run a Flower Shop? What You'll Need -- and What You Won't.
Want to Run a Flower Shop? What You'll Need -- and What You Won't.

There's more to the business than beautiful bouquets.
