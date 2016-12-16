For Subscribers

The Important Pivot That Built This One-of-a-Kind Travel Marketplace

She sought to solve one problem, but discovered a bigger one in the process.

By Ashlea Halpern

Hipcamp.com
Alyssa Ravasio of Hipcamp

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Travel can spark unexpected businesses, and Alyssa Ravasio started hers after a failed trip to Big Sur. Her story, as told to Ashlea Halpern:

I wanted to spend New Year's Eve of 2012 somewhere quiet and beautiful, but I couldn't believe how difficult it was to find a campsite by the ocean. There are websites for county parks, state parks and other federal land, but there's no easy way to search them. Eventually, I found Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur, Calif. I arrived and began setting up my tent, and then realized everybody had a surfboard and a wetsuit. I walked to the beach and saw one of the most beautiful point breaks of my life. It was so frustrating, because I could have brought my surfboard -- but I'd spent hours reading about the campground, and not one source mentioned this perfect wave!

