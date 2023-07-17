Behind the Scenes of Healthcare Innovation: The Journey from Provider to Product Specialist

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthcare is in need of professionals who can understand the weeds of various issues and inefficiencies and can provide unique, economical and innovative solutions. We spoke with one such individual, who has had a unique journey and is truly a passionate healthcare changemaker. We would like to introduce Divya Madugula, a dynamic healthcare product professional who started her journey as a practising healthcare provider and transformed herself into a product leader.

Her initial experiences in outpatient and inpatient care across the globe has given Divya a wide opportunity to view the healthcare space from the ground up. This experience shaped her to focus the products on genuine, and much needed patient issues, as well as possible gaps in the industry. Below are some excerpts from our conversation with this visionary healthcare changemaker.

"Working hands-on with patients allowed me to identify the cracks in the system," shares Divya. "This insight is what shapes my perspective as a product manager today."

From traditional healthcare wellness to more operational healthcare products, every single project requires a great concept or problem identification as a first step. This is where Divya's experience with clinical setting and workflow equips her to be instrumental in not just identifying issues, but taking these insights to the decision-making table at top healthcare and pharma companies. This education and experience helps many big organizations realise the true patient market need and this assists in building every feature poised to help the patient.

"My previous role as a provider helps me to see the larger picture, and I utilize this perspective to create comprehensive projects and products in the healthcare space," says Divya.

Weathering the Storm: Pandemic and Healthcare

The true test of leadership comes in times of crisis. For Divya, this arrived in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of her critical projects during this time was the Vaccine Control Tower, an instrumental component in establishing a continuous supply of vaccines within and outside of the USA at the time. She recalls, "Working on the Vaccine Control Tower was an intense yet rewarding experience. The goal was to ensure that everyone, everywhere, had access to vaccines when they needed them most."

While the pandemic presented an immediate and overwhelming challenge, it just solidified Divya's motto of eliminating inefficiencies in healthcare. During and after the pandemic, she worked on creating reasonable market solutions to decrease supply chain cracks in the inpatient and outpatient setting by conceptualization and bringing to life many supply chain programs without reducing the profitability of the manufacturers. With her drive to create products that matter, she is now targeting to work with organizations by creating products that help the patient population in monitoring wait times and also help organizations streamline clinical workflows. Her effort and vision resonate her passion to bridge the healthcare industry's access gaps, reduce wait times, and build robust communication channels between providers and patients. She underscores the global importance of these improvements, stating, "Healthcare is a universal issue. The solutions we create today can benefit countless individuals tomorrow."

Fostering the Next Generation: Mentorship and Guidance

Beyond her own work, Divya is committed to nurturing future leaders in healthcare. As a Lean Six Sigma certified professional and a public speaker, she often provides career guidance to up-and-coming healthcare product specialists. This mentorship extends her impact even further. She remarks, "The journey is not just about what we create; it's also about who we inspire along the way. I want to pass on the lessons I've learned to empower the next generation to innovate and lead."

Driven by a clear vision, Divya's work focuses on reducing patient costs and wait times across the US. She is deeply committed to bringing process improvement strategies to healthcare systems, managing supply chain issues, and tackling operational inefficiencies. She believes that innovation in these areas can revolutionize healthcare. Divya sums up her objective by saying, "I envision a healthcare system where technology and human-centric design merge seamlessly, benefiting patients, providers, and caregivers alike."

Divya's journey is an inspiring tale of transition – from providing healthcare services directly to managing and leading in the same sector. Her passion and determination to craft a healthcare system that's more streamlined and genuinely patient-focused are making noticeable ripples in the industry. When people like Divya lead the charge, it's hard not to feel optimistic about what's to come in the world of healthcare.