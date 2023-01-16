'Business Growth Secrets' Podcast By International Speaker and Successful Business Coach Adam Stott Helps Businesses Succeed in 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new year offers a chance for businesses to reassess and improve. Companies that struggled in 2022 can pivot to respond to new market demands, while businesses that did well can build on their earlier wins.

To provide on-demand business insights, millionaire business coach and international speaker Adam Stott hosts the 'Business Growth Secrets' podcast. Stott is a business growth expert and a Forbes Coaches Council Member who aims to empower entrepreneurs to speed up their business growth. His podcast was listed as one of the Top 10 Podcasts Worldwide.

As a professional speaker, he has interviewed Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Joshua, 50Cent, John Travolta, social media entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg, and other powerhouse personalities.

Making an impact through podcasting

Stott created his podcast to support the business community. He features prominent personalities to discuss various business issues. Some topics he has covered include the importance of attitude-behaviour consistency, proper mindset, investing in people, developing a PR strategy, marketing through social media, operating a modern enterprise, and more.

With over 280 episodes, Stott has spoken with the likes of Sarah Willingham (Investor of BBC show Dragons' Den), Tej Lalvani (Dragons' Den), Paul Constantinou (Posh Pawn), Paul C Brunson (Celebs Go Dating / Married at First Sight), Tim Campbell (The Apprentice), John Caudwell (Phones 4U), Kaye Adams (Loose Women), and Sian Gabbidon (BBC The Apprentice).

According to Adam, being with successful people changes attitudes and habits for the better. "To change your beliefs, you need to see behind the curtain and get exposed to success by spending time with successful people. Once you see how they think, act, and what they believe, your beliefs will never be the same," he says.

From podcast to the stage, Adam Stott's other learning platforms

Besides the podcast, Stott provides business training and mentorship under Big Business Events (BBE), which is the fastest-growing business members' network in the UK. BBE offers mentorship, training and events for business owners and entrepreneurs in Essex, London, and Birmingham.

He also conducts an online business program, teaching entrepreneurs unique and in-depth business strategies. His programs include 40 Rules for Business Success, Social Media Monetisation Unlocked, The Business Circle, and Personal Brand Unlocked.

Stott also has a unique system for growth when coaching business owners. He shows them how to leverage gains by breaking down the business into smaller, specific areas and implementing action plans for improvement. This business model could help enterprises to grow by over 60% in any industry, according to him.

Empowering entrepreneurs to take the next level

By sharing his knowledge and experiences on different platforms, Stott aims to encourage entrepreneurs to take the next level of their business.

"Whether businesses are starting out, starting over, or starting to make changes for better results, the key thing is to start. If they fail to start, they're already finished," he says. "Businesses always have two choices when it comes to their future - fear or success. This 2023, I hope they can choose success, no matter what," he adds.