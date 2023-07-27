Chinmay Naik's Vision for an AI-Operated future

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raised in the industry of software and technology, Chinmay Naik, CEO and Co-founder of Shodat Inc., is familiar with the heavy machinery and infrastructure sectors. However, he sees beyond traditional industry and focuses instead on the potential of the digital cloud. As the industry leans more towards data analytics and AI, his company leads the way in innovating it.

Born into a family of engineers, Chinmay Naik displayed an innate fascination with computers from a young age. His passion for technology only intensified as he grew older, leading him to pursue a degree in computer science from a renowned university.

A Brief Overview of Shodat Inc.

Shodat Inc.'s humble beginnings in 2016 was founded by a small group of tech enthusiasts with big dreams. Its primary focus was creating innovative software solutions and cutting-edge technologies to empower individuals and businesses. Over the years, the company has evolved into a global force, with its products and services leaving a mark on various industries.

The company's key areas of expertise encompass artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and software development. From developing advanced AI-driven applications to crafting state-of-the-art cybersecurity measures, Shodat Inc. has become synonymous with technological excellence.

Utilizing the Benefits of the Cloud

One of Shodat's innovative products is the eOps Fabric, an edge analytics and operations platform built to make the infusion of machine learning in heavy industries as seamless as possible. Using a combination of Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, and Generative AI, eOps Fabric predicts operational defects, automates RCA reports, and proposes impactful enhancements.

Naik envisions eOps Fabric to be as simple as using Netflix for their clients, allowing them to easily implement machine learning in their operations. This aspiration aligns with McKinsey & Co.'s 2023 forecast, predicting a $190 billion global investment in AI applications, including machine learning models.

With the global cloud-based analytics market forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 22% until 2026, the need for an all-in-one platform becomes even more compelling. "We are not just responding to an existing demand. We are anticipating future needs and laying the groundwork for them," Naik adds.

However, Naik's innovation does not exist in a vacuum. His journey has been punctuated by significant contributions to the renowned global open-source organization, OpenStack, while working for Paypal. Additionally, he has presented at OpenStack's Hong Kong and Paris summits, helping companies worldwide adopt the platform for building private cloud networks. These experiences have undeniably testified to his notability and commitment to giving back to the community.

Today, Shodat Inc. is fostering partnerships across the US, India, and Japan, expanding its footprint and impact. Furthermore, the company's ambitious plans to spread its wings to the UK and Europe signal a clear intention – to lead the march towards a global data analytics and AI revolution.

From Vision to Reality

In an AI platform market predicted to grow from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $15.06 billion by 2026, Shodat Inc., under Naik's leadership, is all set to carve out its place.

"At Shodat Inc., we are not just providing a service. We're leading a change," Naik concludes.

In the midst of booming markets and unfolding revolutions, Chinmay Naik stands ready to redefine the game. Where some see data as mere facts and figures, he sees a canvas of endless possibilities. As clouds gather and data flows, Naik and Shodat Inc. are not just weathering the storm – they're charting the course.