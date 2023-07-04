NOMOS Georgia – Qualified Business Lawyers in Georgia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nomos Georgia is a Tbilisi-based company providing a wide range of legal services to businesses worldwide. The company specializes in corporate law and, with the involvement of qualified business lawyers and legal experts, advises Georgian and international companies, individuals, investors, and public institutions on legal issues.

Nomos Georgia offers customers effective and qualified legal services. The company provides various types of services and assistance on legal issues in Georgia to local and international clients from the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Central Asia.

One of the primary endeavors of the company is promoting Georgia worldwide as a great place to do business, and so attracting investors. Besides the legal services, Nomos, through various social platforms, blogs and videos, prompts foreign investors to learn more about Georgia and its investment opportunities, thus contributing to the country's economic development. Through Nomos, numerous foreign businessmen have already invested in Georgia, opening branches and now successfully operating their businesses.

Lika Tsintsabadze – The Founder of Nomos Georgia

Nomos Georgia was founded in 2022 by business lawyer Lika Tsintsabadze through partnering with foreign investment company investor Andrew Henderson, the founder of Nomad Capitalist.

"Andrew believes in Georgia's potential and has been promoting our country as a great place to do business for a long time. I myself am an avid believer in our country and always cheer for our nation. I've put all my love and energy for jurisprudence into Nomos. As a result of our hard work and perseverance, a successful legal company has been formed which not only offers its clients the best legal services, but also promotes Georgia abroad and attracts foreign investments," Lika notes.

Lika has years of experience in the legal field. She has a master's degree in private law and recently graduated from the International Business Law Master's Program at the Catholic University of Lille in France.

Over the past few years, Lika has worked with a number of leading private and public legal companies. Since 2017, she has been a member of the Georgian Bar Association, specializing in civil and administrative law. She currently works in various areas: corporate, real estate, tax, contract, immigration, investments, family and inheritance law, construction, labor, banking, and finance law.

Establishing Nomos Georgia turned out to be one of the most crucial challenges for Lika. With her extensive experience in the legal field, she saw the need to gain some business acumen to enable the company to succeed in the industry.

"I developed good entrepreneurial skills and learned how to manage a business, which turned out to be both exciting and challenging."

Nomos Georgia – What does the company offer its clients?

With distinctive experience and business insight, Nomos Georgia offers clients various legal services in the legal field, including full outsourcing of legal services. The Nomos Georgia team, with a great sense of responsibility, communication skills and total dedication to the job, helps companies get the desired result and operate businesses without any legal obstacles.

"International/local companies and individuals approach us due to our high reliability and their trust in us to manage their legal issues and provide legal services," Lika notes.

The company offers various legal services, among them business law, civil law, immigration/relocation, and dispute resolution. These services, in turn, include the following procedures:

● Verbal and written legal consultations;

● Management of the legal process;

● Drafting of any legal document;

● Representation and effective negotiations;

● Representation in courts and state bodies.

Nomos Georgia's qualified team also specializes in drafting all types of contracts and documents, and assisting in company registration and management of all related legal documentation. Nomos Georgia's scope of services is extensive, so clients' businesses can operate without a hitch, knowing that they are complying with all the regulations.

"Nomos offers local customers services in civil and administrative law, namely, contract law, corporate, business transactions, family and inheritance law, tax, investment, labor and employment, and the drafting of legal documents, negotiations, court and arbitration disputes," Lika tells us.

The company's primary focus remains international investment law. Nomos Georgia provides various types of legal support to clients at all stages of investment implementation, including drawing up an investment agreement, preparing legal documentation, and assessing risks and relevant consequences. To help overcome barriers related to legislation, Nomos Georgia offers companies legal consultations.

In addition, Nomos Georgia handles all types of real estate transaction, with their experts preparing legal analyses and advising companies on real estate taxation issues.

"Nomos offers foreign clients a bundle of useful services when relocating to Georgia for business or personal reasons," Lika says. "The list includes company registration, the opening of personal and business bank accounts, granting of preferential tax statuses, tax residency, immigration: granting of residence and citizenship, trademark registration and intellectual property, tax and legal consultations, investment market research, buying, selling and rental of real estate, as well as notary services."

Nomos Georgia brings together highly qualified, licensed lawyers who studied abroad and have many years' experience in various fields of Georgian and transnational law.

The company's main asset is its people, who boast experience in such areas as business transactions, contract law, banking and the financial sector, arbitration and litigation, labor and employment, real estate, tax and customs law, investment law, corporate law, family law, and more.

The advantage of Nomos Georgia in the market is a personnel with extensive knowledge of the legal field and experience in attracting investments and promoting Georgia abroad. The company is already one year old, but already successfully operating, focused on innovatively managing legal issues within the framework of sound professional judgment and qualified legal assessment.

"In the future, we aim to expand our operations in the Caucasus region, first by offering our services to clients in different cities throughout Georgia, then by covering other countries in the Caucasus region. Our mission is to have a plethora of satisfied customers, more foreign investments in Georgia, and to contribute to the economic growth of the country," Lika states.