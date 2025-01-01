Sakcable Expands Its Portfolio with Schneider Electric's Premium Line, Merten D Life

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sakcable continues to diversify its electrification product offerings, introducing another exciting addition to its portfolio. Customers can now find the premium Merten D Life electrical solutions by Schneider Electric, the internationally renowned French brand, at Sakcable stores. The collection includes sockets, switches, dimmers, internet and phone sockets, as well as lighting and temperature controllers, available in three stylish colors: Lotus White, Anthracite, and Stainless Steel.

Merten D Life products stand out for their exceptional quality and durability. The use of thermoplastic materials ensures enhanced resistance to high thermal loads, significantly minimizing the risks of electric shock or short circuits. Designed to complement modern interiors, these products are ideal for residential spaces, hotels, restaurants, offices, and industrial facilities.

In addition to their functional and aesthetic appeal, Merten D Life products carry the Green Premium label, signifying their eco-friendliness. They are free of halogens, mercury, and toxic heavy metals and hold the RoHS certification, which guarantees compliance with the European Union's standards for health and environmental safety.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Schneider Electric by introducing their premium Merten D Life product line. At Sakcable, we closely monitor global trends to bring customers innovative and functional products while maintaining our commitment to quality. The addition of Merten D Life to our portfolio reflects the growing demand for premium electrical solutions. These products combine safety, functionality, and elegance, offering an unparalleled synergy of shape, color, and material. With their matte, velvet-like surface texture, Merten D Life products bring sophistication and uniqueness to any space. We are proud to offer our customers a product that epitomizes premium quality and design," commented Sakcable.

Merten D Life products are highly regarded worldwide for their advanced technology and refined aesthetics. Now available in Georgia through the Sakcable network, they bring international innovation closer to local customers.

About Merten:

Merten, a German brand established in 1906, has long been celebrated for its sophisticated design and cutting-edge solutions. Joining the Schneider Electric Group in 2006, Merten strengthened the group's position in the global market. Known for its focus on innovation, quality, and design, Merten is a pioneer in smart home solutions.

About Sakcable:

Operating in Georgia since 1958, Sakcable offers a comprehensive range of over 2,000 electrification and cable-related products. Since 2013, Sakcable has been the official representative of Schneider Electric, featuring a wide selection of high-quality electrical fittings and circuit breakers.