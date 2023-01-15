SPARQ Is Modernizing The Car Services Repair Industry

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Car maintenance and repair have been mired in the past for decades, but things are beginning to shift, thanks to new subscription-based services like SPARQ.

SPARQ is a revolutionary new type of auto repair service. Instead of taking a vehicle to a mechanic every time, car owners can sign up for SPARQ's subscription, which covers all labor charges on car repairs and maintenance. This saves time and gives subscribers up to 58% of cost savings on car maintenance annually.

Transparency over tradition

It's no secret that auto repair shops often take advantage of unsuspecting customers. To make more money, many shops often over-bill for simple repairs or add services that are not required.

"People value transparency. Our company is designed for those who dislike unknowns. Consumers value having control over their maintenance expenses at a fixed cost and value knowing how much their car will cost them over the next 1–5 years. It enables them to make future plans," founder and CEO Daniel Nieh explained.

SPARQ provides car owners with something they've been searching for for a long time: cost certainty. Traditional auto repair shops are charged hourly and mark up the cost of parts tremendously to cover overhead and generate a profit. SPARQ's subscription model makes it impossible for the company to have a conflict of interest with its customers. It eliminates all extra charges that can cause confusion on bills, including markups, service fees, convenience charges, and hidden costs. In addition, members will only pay the retail price for the parts with zero markups.

SPARQ is certified by most manufacturers to service their vehicles using OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts and certified technicians. In addition, SPARQ offers additional warranties to any parts installed on their member's vehicle.

Convenience and affordability

Daniel is confident about SPARQ's potential to disrupt the auto repair industry. He believes that the convenience and affordability of their service will appeal to many people who are fed up with the traditional auto repair system.

To better serve its customers, the company also plans to construct and manage its own network of auto repair shops called SPARQ Labs: "The goal is to design a transparent, state-of-the-art maintenance facility with minimal, eye-catching splashes of color and sleek, modern finishes, much like a retail showroom. We plan for our Labs to be technologically focused with minimal need for customer service spaces," he added.

They plan to build these "Labs" in the middle of city downtowns for members to easily access their locations without added hassle. With the help of the SPARQ app and its own diagnostic device, users can track the condition of their vehicle constantly.

"As simple as getting a cup of coffee"

SPARQ's cutting-edge proprietary technology integrations allow them to service vehicles five times faster than traditional repair shops. A full service that would typically take more than five hours to complete can be accomplished in an hour using SPARQ's integrated technology. It's also possible to predict when it is time to take cars in for maintenance by utilizing SPARQ's predictive algorithms by learning about the vehicle's behavior. Customers will no longer have to wait hours, if not days, for complete auto repairs.

"Our goal is to make getting your car serviced as simple as getting a cup of coffee," Daniel shared. "At the end of the day, all car owners want is a mechanic they can trust wherever they go, and SPARQ provides that."

SPARQ is offering a free year of maintenance and other benefits to the first 6,000 people who sign up. Members pay only $1500 per year for unlimited on-site diagnostics, an annual inspection, and a car wash at any SPARQ Lab.