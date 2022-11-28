With Expenses on the Rise, Americans Are Turning to Direct-to-Consumer Businesses

Entrepreneur-ის კონტრიბუტორები საავტორო სტატიებში გამოხატავენ მათ პირად მოსაზრებებს.

Key Points:

● Inflation and pandemic aftershocks are changing how Americans shop. Many buyers are turning to online stores to help them save time, money, and energy.

● An impending recession isn't yet changing how much Americans buy. However, conscious shoppers are focusing more on value to offset inflation.

● Business owners should pay attention to current trends and be ready to pivot according to the shifting landscape.

Supply chain shortages, an impending recession, and pandemic aftershocks may seem like bad news for retail stores. But there's one area of sales that's expected to see rapid growth in the upcoming months.

Direct-to-consumer companies are gaining traction as one of the most popular ways for Americans to shop. By cutting out third-party labels, the direct-to-consumer business model offers high-quality products without the overhead costs. This is good news for tight-budgeted shoppers who are looking for competitive prices, an authentic shopping experience, and quality goods.

Business owners and executives must pivot their marketing techniques in order to serve the rapidly changing landscape. With the right strategies, executives may be able to ride the wave of rapid growth—even if recession hits.

Online Stores Are Rapidly Changing How Americans Shop

Most direct-to-consumer businesses operate completely online. Removing the expectation of a brick-and-mortar location allows start-up companies to cut costs and gauge public interest before investing in real estate. But this isn't the only benefit of e-commerce.

According to one report, 49% of Americans buy something online at least once a week. By 2027, e-commerce revenue is projected to hit $1.7 trillion. Online shopping allows customers to compare prices, competitor reviews, and enjoy a stress-free shopping experience from the comfort of their homes. These are all valuable benefits when Americans are concerned about a potential recession, and focusing on value more than ever.

As the average consumer begins to shift their attention away from retail, online stores may soon overtake the market as the preferred shopping experience.

One business making waves in the online space is Warby Parker—an eyewear company that offers prescription glasses. By keeping their business online, they're able to cut extra costs, allowing the consumer to reap the benefits. If customers are anxious about buying glasses online, Warby Parker will ship five pairs to the customer's home so they can try before they buy.

Elevated Customer Relationships in Direct-to-Consumer Stores

While there's a lot of opportunity in the online space, there's also a great deal of competition. To stand out, businesses need to elevate customer experiences and gain loyalty through authentic relationships.

By erasing third parties, direct-to-consumer businesses focus more time and energy on customers alone. When companies interact directly with their buyers, they're able to understand their individual needs, motivations, and requests, adjusting their business offerings accordingly. This kind of interactive relationship is vital as we move into the future of sales.

Varun Godha of Diamondere has been operating with this business model since 2012. Co-owners with his brother, Anish Godha, the two took their family's century-old fine jewelry business online.

"Selling direct-to-consumer allows us to connect with our customers on a deeper level," says Varun Godha, who is passionate about having authentic relationships with his buyers. "We interact with our customers on a daily basis—and we're able to listen to their needs and concerns. Because of our relationship, we can create jewelry designs based on our own consumer research."

Godha has also found success in offering bonuses like free shipping, free returns, and a complimentary warranty to incentivize customers to shop.

Impactful Marketing Strategies

While inflation and higher interest rates suggest that American consumers will buy less, this isn't necessarily true. In fact, many demographics are estimated to buy more in the coming months—especially online.

In order to capture the right attention, business owners need to be aware of their marketing techniques, ensuring they are up-to-date for their target audience while promoting the value of their products. Here are some proven marketing strategies commonly used by direct-to-consumer businesses:

Subscription Services

Harnessing repeat customers is one of the best ways to ensure steady business growth. Many e-commerce companies use subscription services for products like makeup, hygiene items, or supplements.

One example is Birchbox. This beauty subscription offers inexpensive beauty products in exchange for a customer's monthly commitment. The customer can choose their favorite makeup products from Birchbox's innovative website and share their personal beauty goals. Each month, new makeup products will arrive at their doorstep.

Creative Social Media Advertising

One report shows that 27% of buyers worldwide use social media as an avenue to research and buy products. This number is only expected to increase—and many e-commerce companies are focusing the majority of their marketing efforts on social media.

Paid ads aren't the only way to get your ideal customer's attention. Many businesses are leveraging social media influencers on Instagram and Tik Tok to promote their products through engaging skits and social proof.

Buy Now, Pay Later Features to Decrease Bounce Rates

Especially for high-dollar products, a buy now, pay later feature like Klarna, Affirm, or Afterpay is invaluable. These features allow customers to break up their purchases, making monthly payments instead of one-time payments. For those concerned about inflation and working to stretch the dollar, this feature may be the difference between an abandoned cart and a brand-new customer.

The Bottom Line

The economic downturn is not a death sentence. Although the years ahead may require more creativity and innovation from your business, studies predict there's a lot of direct-to-consumer growth just waiting to happen.

While Americans face uncharted territory, business owners will need to adjust their marketing strategies to fit the ever-evolving landscape of a post-pandemic world. Businesses are setting themselves up for success by increasing their online shopping or online gifting options, focusing on value-centered products, and keeping the customer at the center of their mission.