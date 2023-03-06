How AI Can Benefit Businesses and Startups?

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making headlines all through the start of 2023 as something that could revolutionise the way we live and work. AI can easily perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, decision-making, and language translation.

The global AI market is valued at over $136 billion, and is projected to increase by over 13x over the next 7 years. As the AI industry grows, businesses and startups may begin to wonder how they can get involved. In this article, we will explore some of the ways that AI can benefit businesses and startups.

Chatbots for Customer Service

Chatbots are automated systems that can simulate human conversation. They can be used to provide customer support in the form of chats that simulate texting a real customer service worker. One way businesses can use AI is through chatbots, which can handle customer inquiries and provide personalised responses.

Chatbots can improve customer service by providing 24/7 support, reducing response time, and increasing customer satisfaction. Chatbots can be integrated with popular messaging apps like Whatsapp, and they can handle a wide range of customer inquiries, from simple queries to complex issues. Chatbots can also be trained to learn from customer interactions and improve their responses over time.

Data Analysis

"AI can be used in data analysis, allowing businesses to identify patterns and make more informed decisions," says Rosie Marie, founder of data analytics company, Rosca.

"By analysing huge quantities of data, AI can help businesses understand customer behaviour, market trends, and other factors that affect their operations."

"Allowing AI to assist with data analysis can lead to better decision-making," he claims "and it can help businesses identify new opportunities for growth. AI can also be used to automate data processing and analysis, which can reduce the time and effort required to generate insights.|

"It can also be used to analyse unstructured data, such as social media posts and customer reviews. These sources can provide valuable insights into customer sentiment and preferences but might take too long for a human to sift through in a methodological way. Using an AI will make a previously very time-consuming process not only quick but easy."

Marketing

AI can be used in marketing to target specific audiences and improve ROI. By analysing customer data, AI can help businesses create personalised marketing campaigns that resonate with their target audience. This targeted marketing can lead to higher engagement, increased conversions, and better engagement.

AI can also be used to optimise ad placement and targeting, which can increase the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. It can analyse customer sentiments and their preferences, which can help businesses create more effective marketing messages.

Additionally, AI can be used to analyse competitors' marketing strategies and recommend improvements that can help businesses stay ahead of the competition.

Increased Efficiency

"By automating routine, easy tasks, AI can help businesses reduce costs and increase efficiency," explains Richard Dent of finance startup, Finger Finance.

"For example, AI can be used to automate data entry, customer service, and other tasks that would otherwise require human intervention. This can free up employees to focus on more complex and high-value tasks, which can lead to increased productivity and better quality work."

Decision-Making

"AI can provide real-time insights and predictive analytics," he continues. "This can help businesses make better decisions. By analysing data from multiple sources, AI can help businesses identify trends, predict outcomes, and make informed decisions."

"This assisted decision-making helps businesses stay ahead of competitors, and it can help them navigate rapidly changing business environments. AI can even generate lists of ideas of next steps that businesses can choose from or to create predictive models, which can help businesses forecast demand, optimise pricing, and manage risk."

Product Development

AI can help businesses improve the quality of their products by analysing customer feedback, identifying potential issues, and recommending improvements. All of this can be done in real-time, using live feedback compiled from various sources including customer reviews and emails.

Businesses can use AI to create virtual product simulations and prototypes, which can help test and refine new products before launching them. Businesses across all industries can use AI to create mockups either for testing a product or for visual purposes to display on their websites,