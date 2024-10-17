"Sakcable's" Solar Cable Receives International TUV NORD Quality Certification

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Solar cable produced by Sakcable has been awarded international quality certification by TUV NORD, confirming its safety and reliability. Sakcable introduced its Solar cable to customers a few months ago, adhering to international standards. After seven months of rigorous testing, the renowned certification body TUV NORD granted certification, validating the cable's long-term, dependable performance for solar panels.

"We are pleased to announce the successful certification of our product, made possible with support from USAID's Economic Security Program and the consulting firm ISO Consulting. The testing process was highly comprehensive—our product samples were sent to TUV NORD's laboratory, where they underwent seven months of intensive testing. The cable was evaluated for various factors including: UV resistance, mechanical strength, electrical characteristics, insulation and casing composition, temperature resistance, and absence of halogen and corrosive gases, in compliance with EN 50618:2014 and IEC 62930:2017 standards. Alongside testing, a team of TUV NORD experts from Europe conducted a detailed study of our entire production process, from the machinery and raw materials to the final cable characteristics. After a thorough review, Sakcable's Solar cable has earned another significant international recognition, proving that our products can compete with the industry's leading players globally," said Davit Kapanadze, Managing Director of Sakcable.

Earlier this year, Sakcable's Solar cable also received a certificate of conformity and CPR certification from the Czech Electrotechnical Testing Institute, which signifies compliance with the European Union's harmonized construction product regulations. Additionally, Sakcable's Solar cables are already being successfully used in key renewable energy projects across Georgia.

"We are proud to contribute to the sustainable development of renewable energy infrastructure and the local economy in Georgia. Sakcable remains committed to innovation and delivering high-quality products for both domestic and international markets," added Davit Kapanadze.

Sakcable has been a leader in the Georgian market for 67 years, offering over 2,000 different products related to cables and electrification. One of the company's main priorities is import substitution in the Georgian economy, as well as diversifying its export markets. Every product undergoes a thorough inspection in Sakcable's accredited quality control laboratory before being delivered to customers.