Wolt honors Georgian football team with new world record

Wolt set a new world record to celebrate the Georgian football team's participation in the European Football Championship. The company's symbolic delivery package traveled through 6 countries and covered 4,000 kilometers in 12 days, reaching the Georgian team's base in Germany. Before the historic event, Georgian football players received a flag decorated with warm messages from the Wolt team, carrying both symbolic and emotional significance. Shadiman Kharshiladze, a partner courier at Wolt, completed the record-breaking journey on a moped. This achievement marks a new world record in the delivery service industry, as no one has previously completed such a long-distance delivery by moped. According to Wolt, the idea emerged after the team's victory on March 26, which defined their participation in UEFA EURO 2024. Shadiman Kharshiladze himself volunteered for this unprecedented and challenging mission, and this is how the record-breaking adventure began. 12 days after the journey began, the players received the delivery at their base, which proved to be an emotional moment. Just days before their crucial match, the Georgian national football team read the messages written by the Wolt team on the flag, which

conveyed the love and support not only from the company, but also from Georgian sports fans.

Wolt emphasized that the safety of their partner courier was their top priority during this record-breaking route, ensuring a high standard of insurance throughout the journey.

Company representatives maintained contact with Shadiman Kharshiladze, offering encouragement and support during his delivery mission.

Upon arriving in Germany, Shadiman Kharshiladze also received a gift from the Georgian football players: a team shirt signed by the athletes.

The flag, which might soon symbolize an even greater victory, will be displayed at the Museum of the Georgian Football Federation.

The team's first game in the championship will be held on June 18 in Dortmund, against Turkey. The Georgian national team will then play against the Czech Republic on June 22, and against Portugal on June 26.