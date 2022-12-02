Women Are Being Pushed Out Of The Workforce, and It's Time Employers Do Something About It. Here's How.
How can employers better support the women who work for them?
Women are breaking up with work. Since the start of the pandemic, women have left the workforce in droves, and according to the Women at Work 2022 report from Deloitte, they're returning to the workforce at a much slower rate. With outrageously high childcare costs, caregiving responsibilities and trying to balance work, we are burnt out from being overworked, and for those of us who remain in the labor market, it has not been an easy feat.
We know the important role women play in the workplace — we're more empathetic and inclusive. When you place us in leadership positions, we create less gender discrimination and are committed to assisting employees with their career development.
