Patti Fletcher, Ph.D., is the author of Disrupters: Success Strategies from Women Who Break the Mold (Entrepreneur Press 2018), gender equity advocate and expert authority on how to create a culture of inclusion to drive real business results. Fletcher is recognized as a futurist; a student of the inclusive talent economy and future of leadership; an innovation-through-inclusion expert; and a writer, advisor and speaker on topics related to driving progress through people. She has been featured in Time magazine, Al-Jazeera, Forbes, Newsweek, Xconomy and The Muse and advises corporate executives and board members from lean startups to Fortune 100s. Connect with Fletcher on Facebook and Twitter.
Personal Development
You Don't Have to Be the Loudest Voice in the Room to Make an Impact
It's time for introverts to change the mold of what success looks like in an extroverted world.
community action
How Portland's Tech Community Focused On Disrupting the System In the Face of Sexual Harassment
The city's unique ecosystem is making an effort to make change versus ineffectively reacting to the symptoms.
Startups
How This Luxury Sleepwear Business Found Its Footing Amid a Revolution
Conditions are rarely perfect when it comes to founding a startup -- but sometimes a new business can offer an unlikely calm within a storm of uncertainty.
Failure
Big 'Epic Fails' Can Feel Like a Punch in the Gut. What Should You Do After?
Epic fails are hard to experience and even harder to recover from. Here's your plan to get to the other side even stronger.
Change
How You Can Be Part of the 30 Percent of Disrupters Who Find True Success
The secret to transformation that enacts real change comes down to one thing -- the people.
Change
What Every Disrupter Needs to Know About Transformation
Beyond the buzzword, disrupting the status quo requires insight into the art of transformation.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How the Fear of Failure Can Bring You to New Heights -- According to Your Brain
Here's how to change your mind about failure. And learn to enjoy it.
Women in Business
3 Steps to Creating a Disruptive Mindset
If you want to change the world, you have to change your mind.
Workplaces
The Best Word You Can Use to Describe Your Work
The best way to test your viability is to bring your next big idea to life.
Business Ideas
How to Find Your Next Big Thing in 3 Simple Questions
Feeling bored and unable to muster a new vision for yourself? Answering these three questions will help.
Partnerships
How These 2 Friends Disrupted the World of Bedding While Beating the Odds of Success
How to be part of the 35 percent of startup partnerships that succeed.
Disrupters
5 Lessons We Can Learn From This Impressive Disrupter
This is what being an industry disrupter looks like.
Women Entrepreneurs
These 10 Stories Will Revolutionize the Way You Lead Your Life
Become a change-maker in your industry with inspiration from ten powerful women who weren't afraid to challenge a world stacked against them.
Growth Strategies
6 Strategies That Drive Business Growth
Women often lead their companies to success in a way that's very different from male leaders. Use these six strategies to follow their lead.
Networking
The New Way to Network
To succeed in high-stakes business, you'll need to build relationships while building your brand.