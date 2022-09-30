Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2022 Time Economy Report found that rank health benefits and salary highest for job satisfaction (no surprise there). But what's most interesting is that they said: feeling good about how their time is spent, having a sense of purpose and having a manageable workload are key factors that weigh heavily on why they stay at their company.

In a post-pandemic world, employee expectations have been evolving; unfortunately, many businesses and industries are falling behind in making the needed shifts to retain happier, more satisfied teams. Employees want to have meaningful work, but when they feel they are constantly busy with a thousand tasks and projects, it can lead to the newest trend of "quiet quitting."