Tanya Dalton
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Social Media Was Draining Me, So I Gave It Up. My Business Has Never Been Stronger.
Why I left social media, and what's happened since I gave it up.
3 Questions to Ask If You Want Female Entrepreneurs to Accelerate
Progress will come when everyone asks themselves what they can do to help.
Why the Word "Fearless" Is Actually Keeping You From Achieving Your Goals
And why we need the very powerful and necessary emotion of fear.
You're Not "Multi-Passionate," You Just Have a Procrastination Problem
Saying you're multi-passionate is really just a procrastination excuse -- an excuse that keeps you from fully committing and moving forward.
Here's the Secret to Growing Your Business During the Slow Summer Months
Choosing to purposely do nothing at all with your time is actually one of the best strategies you can take to grow your business...that's right, imagine that: nothing.
4 Key Takeaways to Consider Before Adding Your Husband To Your Payroll
Of the hundreds of women I've mentored over the years, I find one of the questions I'm continually asked is: "How do you work with your husband without wanting to kill one another?!"
Forget the 80/20 Rule: How to Design Your Own Ratio for Success
When used correctly, Pareto's Principle gives us a clearer picture of where we need to focus our time and energy. Unfortunately, though, there are quite a few misconceptions floating around about this principle.
This Is the No. 1 Struggle Holding Women Entrepreneurs Back
Have you let it get in the way of your potential success?
Why I'm Shifting to a Four-Day Workweek This Summer
And why you should consider it for your company's employees as well.
4 Ideas for Actually Pivoting Your Business Right Now
Entrepreneurs have likely heard this word over and over this month, but what does it mean for you?
4 Ways to Turn Uncertainty into Strength for Your Business
How to find the silver lining in this situation and put your business in the best possible position.
How I Built My Business So That My Husband Could Quit His Job
The three-step business model that allowed my husband to quit the corporate world and come work for me.
Why the Pomodoro Technique Is Failing You
The wildly popular productivity hack may be doing more damage than good.
