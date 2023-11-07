Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the years, I have learned what qualities make a successful business partnership. How? Well, each month, I meet with more than 1,000 people. That may sound overwhelming. But, to ensure I'm not wasting my time, here are five ways to instantly know if someone is the right partner.

1. They're passionate about what they do

"The best partnerships aren't dependent on a more common goal but on a shared path of equality, desire, and no small amount of passion." — Sarah MacLean