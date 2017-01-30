Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

The Best Leaders Do These 5 Things Every Day Being a leader requires work every single day if you want to be great at it. Here are some things the best leaders do in order to inspire and empower those around them.

By Heather R. Huhman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This subscriber story is an excerpt from Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership. If you are a subscriber, scroll to the bottom to download the e-book for free.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Leadership Success Stories Leadership Qualities Leadership Skills Entrepreneur Voices Effective Leadership Premium

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

These Outdated Habits Are Leading to Workplace Inefficiencies And Taking a Toll on Your Productivity

No wonder companies are having trouble collaborating effectively digitally.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Bud Light Launches 'Biggest Summer Campaign Ever' Amid Backlash and a Decline in Sales

Bud Light sales revenue declined by 26.8% in early June compared to a year prior.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Here's How Much New Hires at Tesla Are Making Per Year

New data reveals how much new hires can make at the electric car company.

By Emily Rella
Business Plans

Top 13 Best Places To Find Jobs or Start Your Career in 2023

Need help streamlining your job search? Check out this breakdown of the 13 best places to find a job online and in person.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

4 Easy Ways to Make More Money By Training Your Brain

Mental rehearsal is a powerful psychological technique that's used by athletes, billionaires, and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

By Ben Angel