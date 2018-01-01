Heather R. Huhman

Hiring
4 Hiring Practices You Needed to Drop Yesterday (and What to Do Instead)
Today's job-seeker requires a whole new hiring strategy, and employers need to adapt.
Hiring
How to Recruit Soon-to-Be College Grads Before It's Too Late
It might already be too late to recruit from the Class of 2018. But there's still hope for 2019's.
Workplace culture
Want to Make Your Workplace More Human? Here Are 4 Foolproof Ways.
Just take care not to get overly involved in employees' problems.
corporate citizenship
4 Things Every Leader Needs to Know Today About Corporate Citizenship
Today's business leaders need to do more than just make money: They are responsible for serving their communities.
Benefits
4 Employee Benefits Better Than Ping-Pong Tables and Free Food
Ping-pong tables are fun, all right, but they don't provide a lasting impact on employees' lives. But health and financial benefits do.
Debt
8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle
Financial struggles for employees also create problems for employers.
Skill Development
Half of All Companies Admit Their Employee Development Programs Are Outdated. Is Yours?
There's nothing wrong with acknowledging to that job candidate that you know he (or she) is going to leave eventually.
Work Habits
Good Work Habits Stick Only When Leaders Step up to the Plate and Help
A bad work habit can be a form of self-preservation. How do you, as leader, convince the employee to ditch it?
Termination
4 Signs It's Time to Let That High-Potential Employee Go
Warning signs to watch for include an employee who feels entitled or just won't learn.
Vacations
30 Percent of Employees Feel Indispensable. That's a Bad Thing.
When you bring in automation, tell employees that just because they're no longer indispensable doesn't mean they're not still valued.
infertility
The Issue You Probably Forgot to Consider When You Created Your Parental Leave Policies
April 22-28 is National Infertility Awareness Week. Do you and your employees know what your colleagues are dealing with?
Employee Morale
The Secret to Employee Happiness -- Revealed
Make your office a place employees enjoy going to each day. And, yes, this is easier than it sounds.
CEOs
Yes, It's Possible to Have a 100 Percent CEO-Approval Rating on Glassdoor
Want that rating for yourself? Think about transparency, stewardship of your office culture and really, really good listening skills.
Mindfulness
Mindfulness Isn't Just a Trend, It's Key to Being a Better Leader
The shift toward achieving mindfulness is putting leaders in a better place to run their companies.
Hiring
Stop Looking for the Perfect Candidate. Look for One Who's Failed
It takes a special kind of person to succeed in a startup environment -- particularly someone who's familiar with failure.