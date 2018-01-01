Heather R. Huhman

Heather R. Huhman

Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
Waldorf, Md.-based Heather R. Huhman is a career expert, experienced hiring manager and president of Come Recommended, the PR solution for job search and HR tech companies. She writes about issues impacting the modern workplace.

More From Heather R. Huhman

4 Hiring Practices You Needed to Drop Yesterday (and What to Do Instead)
Hiring

4 Hiring Practices You Needed to Drop Yesterday (and What to Do Instead)

Today's job-seeker requires a whole new hiring strategy, and employers need to adapt.
6 min read
How to Recruit Soon-to-Be College Grads Before It's Too Late
Hiring

How to Recruit Soon-to-Be College Grads Before It's Too Late

It might already be too late to recruit from the Class of 2018. But there's still hope for 2019's.
5 min read
Want to Make Your Workplace More Human? Here Are 4 Foolproof Ways.
Workplace culture

Want to Make Your Workplace More Human? Here Are 4 Foolproof Ways.

Just take care not to get overly involved in employees' problems.
5 min read
4 Things Every Leader Needs to Know Today About Corporate Citizenship
corporate citizenship

4 Things Every Leader Needs to Know Today About Corporate Citizenship

Today's business leaders need to do more than just make money: They are responsible for serving their communities.
5 min read
4 Employee Benefits Better Than Ping-Pong Tables and Free Food
Benefits

4 Employee Benefits Better Than Ping-Pong Tables and Free Food

Ping-pong tables are fun, all right, but they don't provide a lasting impact on employees' lives. But health and financial benefits do.
5 min read
8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle
Debt

8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle

Financial struggles for employees also create problems for employers.
5 min read
Half of All Companies Admit Their Employee Development Programs Are Outdated. Is Yours?
Skill Development

Half of All Companies Admit Their Employee Development Programs Are Outdated. Is Yours?

There's nothing wrong with acknowledging to that job candidate that you know he (or she) is going to leave eventually.
5 min read
Good Work Habits Stick Only When Leaders Step up to the Plate and Help
Work Habits

Good Work Habits Stick Only When Leaders Step up to the Plate and Help

A bad work habit can be a form of self-preservation. How do you, as leader, convince the employee to ditch it?
4 min read
4 Signs It's Time to Let That High-Potential Employee Go
Termination

4 Signs It's Time to Let That High-Potential Employee Go

Warning signs to watch for include an employee who feels entitled or just won't learn.
6 min read
30 Percent of Employees Feel Indispensable. That's a Bad Thing.
Vacations

30 Percent of Employees Feel Indispensable. That's a Bad Thing.

When you bring in automation, tell employees that just because they're no longer indispensable doesn't mean they're not still valued.
5 min read
The Issue You Probably Forgot to Consider When You Created Your Parental Leave Policies
infertility

The Issue You Probably Forgot to Consider When You Created Your Parental Leave Policies

April 22-28 is National Infertility Awareness Week. Do you and your employees know what your colleagues are dealing with?
5 min read
The Secret to Employee Happiness -- Revealed
Employee Morale

The Secret to Employee Happiness -- Revealed

Make your office a place employees enjoy going to each day. And, yes, this is easier than it sounds.
6 min read
Yes, It's Possible to Have a 100 Percent CEO-Approval Rating on Glassdoor
CEOs

Yes, It's Possible to Have a 100 Percent CEO-Approval Rating on Glassdoor

Want that rating for yourself? Think about transparency, stewardship of your office culture and really, really good listening skills.
6 min read
Mindfulness Isn't Just a Trend, It's Key to Being a Better Leader
Mindfulness

Mindfulness Isn't Just a Trend, It's Key to Being a Better Leader

The shift toward achieving mindfulness is putting leaders in a better place to run their companies.
5 min read
Stop Looking for the Perfect Candidate. Look for One Who's Failed
Hiring

Stop Looking for the Perfect Candidate. Look for One Who's Failed

It takes a special kind of person to succeed in a startup environment -- particularly someone who's familiar with failure.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.