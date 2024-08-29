We may not all be Olympians, but with the right support and mindset, it's possible for all of us to achieve greatness.

The closing ceremonies of the Olympics are always a brilliant display, and this year's was no exception. While reflecting on the games and watching the Paralympics, I was able to reflect on the incredible physical and mental abilities of those who competed. The awe-inspiring jumps, dives, sprints, and lifts showed the power of hard work and dedication.

In this moment, I thought about the connection between greatness in athletics and in business and realized there are a few clear commonalities.

While I'm certainly not a 10-meter diver or an ultra-marathoner, my team and I have helped many founders take their companies to levels they didn't think possible, which has given us a front-row seat to success.