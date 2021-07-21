6 Ways to Make Virtual Presentations Feel Less Weird

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There I was, in my low-ceiling basement office, delivering a midnight presentation to a group in China. Due to bandwidth issues, not a soul was on camera. As I stood there, speaking out loud to a bunch of boxes of white names on gray backgrounds, I found myself thinking about how strange this was.

On the other side of the world, was anyone actually listening to me? Were they signed in, but secretly cooking breakfast? If I speak into Zoom, and no one hears it, did a presentation really take place?