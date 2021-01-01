Mike Pacchione
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Speech and Communications Coach
Mike Pacchione is an international speaker and speech coach who specializes in helping executives, athletes and entrepreneurs deliver smart and engaging messages to audiences of all sizes. He has trained more than 10,000 employees from companies like Apple, Google and Nike,.
Follow Mike Pacchione on Social
Latest
6 Ways to Make Virtual Presentations Feel Less Weird
Make them feel human, and you'll stand out -- in a good way.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
Olga Fleming
Investor | Entrepreneur | Lawyer | Author
-
Yuri Kruman
CEO of HR, Talent & Systems Consulting
-
Kenny Au
Game Changers
-
-
-
Ross Andrew Paquette
Founder and CEO of Maropost
-