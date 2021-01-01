Mike Pacchione

Mike Pacchione

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Speech and Communications Coach

Mike Pacchione is an international speaker and speech coach who specializes in helping executives, athletes and entrepreneurs deliver smart and engaging messages to audiences of all sizes. He has trained more than 10,000 employees from companies like Apple, Google and Nike,.

http://www.miketalks.co

Follow Mike Pacchione on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

ent-o Insider

6 Ways to Make Virtual Presentations Feel Less Weird

Make them feel human, and you'll stand out -- in a good way.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like