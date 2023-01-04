Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

8 Positive Actions You Can Take After Getting Negative Feedback From Your Team

How to short-circuit defensiveness and resentment and instead accept and apply tough input for the betterment of your company, and yourself.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Managers are expected to be resilient and take bad feedback gracefully, but these are skills that don't come naturally to everyone, of course. Being criticized by a team, for example, can be particularly hard for managers to swallow.

These practical steps will guide you through that challenging process, and help turn the tide toward learning and professional betterment.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Tech CEO Arrested for Peeping on Customer in Panera Bread Bathroom. 'He Stuck His Head Underneath the Stall to Look at Her.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts

Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

5 Ways to Acquire Your First 100 Customers for a Fintech Product

Alexandr Khomich

Alexandr Khomich

Read More