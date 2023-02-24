For Subscribers

8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Introverts may actually have an advantage over extroverts
  • Create a strategic networking plan that will focus on quality over quantity
  • Don't assume you are disadvantaged in a social situation just because you are introverted

It might seem like a contradiction — being an introvert and wanting to network — but that's not always the case.

It's easy to assume that if individuals keep to themselves more in the workplace, they aren't interested or even know how to network like their extroverted counterparts. But the truth is networking isn't just about collecting a mass group of people, it's about connection — and everyone craves connection to some degree.

