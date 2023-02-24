If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

It might seem like a contradiction — being an introvert and wanting to network — but that's not always the case.

It's easy to assume that if individuals keep to themselves more in the workplace, they aren't interested or even know how to network like their extroverted counterparts. But the truth is networking isn't just about collecting a mass group of people, it's about connection — and everyone craves connection to some degree.